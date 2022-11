The Embassy of Sweden in Manila is to hold “Democracy Talks: The Right to Decent Work” via Facebook Live on 7 December 2022 from 2.30 PM to 4 PM.

Joining the seminar are Swedish companies including IKEA, Transcom, and Atlas Copco.

They will share their current examples and practices of fair and safe labor conditions and productive employment, writes the embassy.

Set an alarm to join the discussion if interested.