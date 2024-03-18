IKEA in Shanghai has become a meeting place

The canteen of the Swedish store IKEA in Shanghai has become a regular meeting place for the elderly. According to the media South China Morning Post some even use it as a ‘dating hotspot’ for the elderly.

It started when the canteen in IKEA Shanghai started to offer free coffee. Since then many local elderly citizens show up every Tuesday with self brought snacks. They use the location to meet new people. Create friendships and maybe even make a connection for something more.

In a video released by South China Morning Post Li Shiqi is introduced. He is 74 years old and he met his girlfriend in the IKEA canteen.

According to Wang Siwen, who also appear in the video, the space mainly functions as a place to meet people and make friends, not necessarily a dating spot.

Source: South China Morning Post