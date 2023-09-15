Maersk launches the world’s first green container ship

Maersk has finally launched the world’s ‘first green container ship’. The world’s “first green container ship” was presented in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 14, by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.

The green vessel by the name, Laura Maersk, will be the first container ship to run entirely on green methanol.

The project is a milestone for the international shipping industry, that produces around 3% of greenhouse gas emissions. The industry goal is to reach net zero by 2050.

“This ship embodies Europe’s decision to pioneer the fight against climate change,” von der Leyen said during the ceremony in Copenhagen.

“When I took office a few years ago, the idea of a net zero shipping sector was nothing but a dream,” she said.

The European Commission president praised Maersk for seizing the opportunity provided by the European Green Deal and other factors.

The 172-metre-long, sky blue ship is the first of 25 methanol-powered vessels ordered by Maersk. The whole green fleet is set to sail by 2030. This will save 2.75 million tons of CO2 per year, said von der Leyen.

Source: euronews.com