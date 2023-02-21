EU slaps sanctions on nine Myanmar officials

The European Union announced Monday, February 20, that the ministers were to impose sanctions on nine officials in Myanmar. All offficials are linked to rising violence, human rights abuses and security threats.

The Foreign ministers, including Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen (picture), imposed a travel ban and froze the officials’ assets. Among them was the energy minister of Myanmar, the defense ministry departments and several companies.

Myanmar has been under strict military rule for five decades. The military loosened its grip during the 2015 elections, where Aung San Suu Kyi became leader. This ended with a military coup on February 1, 2021, after the military rejected the results of the election.

The takeover was met with massive public obstruction, which has since turned into armed resistance.

The new sanctions, endorsed by EU foreign ministers, mean that a total of 93 people and 18 agencies, companies or organizations have now been targeted.

Source: toronto.citynews.ca