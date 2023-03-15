Business in Asia / Thailand

EU negotiates free trade agreement with Thailand

- by Miabell Mallikka -

Negotiations on a free trade agreement between EU and Thailand are to be resumed, after almost ten years.

“I warmly welcome the restart of our negotiations on a trade agreement with Thailand. A modern and dynamic agreement will lead to benefits for both sides and strengthen the EU’s trade contacts with the region,” writes the European Commission’s executive vice-president, Valdis Dombrovskis, in a press release.

Negotiations with Thailand were put on hold in 2014 as a result of the military coup that brought current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to power.

EU is Thailand’s fourth largest trading partner and third largest investor in the country.

Source: aftonbladet.se

