Thai-EU free trade negotiations to start next week

The negotiation of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Union (EU) will start from 18-22 September 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

The meeting will consist of the head of delegation level and 19 expert-level subcommittee meetings, said Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of trade Negotiation under the Commerce Ministry.

According to the research conducted by the Institute of Future Studies for Development, the Thai-EU FTA will benefit the overall Thailand’s GDP as well as enhancing foreign investment, job creation, and elevating the country into the international standards in multiple sectors.

Both parties are expecting to conclude the deal within two years, The Bangkok Post reported.

