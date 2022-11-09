Express ideas on freedom and equality through photo challenge

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok has set up a campaign “Freedom and Equality Photo Challenge” and encourages all interested participants to join in sharing their ideas of freedom and equality through their snaps.

The challenge is a part of the embassy’s Human Right Week, which is at the same period of celebrating Human Rights Day on 10 December of every year.

According to the campaign’s requirements, the photo must be a minimum 2000 pixels in JPEG and PNG format (most mobile photos meet these requirements) and could be accompanied by a short caption in Thai or English of max 280 characters.

Plus, participants shall submit minimum 1 and maximum 3 photos (original and unpublished work).

The winner will be granted an invitation to an exclusive Human Rights Reception at the Swedish Ambassador’s residence as well as great prizes from the Swedish companies including Villa Frantzén, IKEA, Arctic Fox Thailand and Gaston Luga.

Please note, the submissions will close by midnight 21 November 2022 and the winner will be announced on 8 December at Human Rights Reception and 10 December 2022 on the Embassy’s Facebook page.

For joining the campaign, please send your entry to rsvp.bangkok@gov.se with the photo and contact details of the photographer.

For more information, please visit here.