President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with Finland’s Ambassador Saija Nurminen on Monday, highlighting the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening ties with Finland. President Marcos expressed optimism for increased collaboration in areas such as technology, education, and renewable energy, reflecting the shared values and goals between the two nations.

In the same event, the president also received the newly-designated ambassadors of Italy, India, Ireland, and the European Union (EU), underscoring the importance of fostering robust diplomatic and economic relations with these countries and entities.