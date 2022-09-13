Cambodia / General news / Indonesia / Laos / Malaysia / Myanmar / Philippines / Singapore / Sweden / Thailand / Vietnam

Sweden supports enhancement of human rights in Southeast Asia

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok Facebook page.

Members from the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok recently met with two representatives from Office for the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) Regional Office for Southeast Asia to discuss the backslide of democracy and human rights in Southeast Asia and in Thailand.

“Sweden provides support to OHCHR in their work with enhancing the capacity of regional and national actors to respect, protect and implement human rights in the Asia-Pacific region,” writes the embassy.

The Office for the High Commissioner of Human Right (OHCHR) is the leading UN entity on human rights with a unique mandate to promote and protect all human rights for all people.

