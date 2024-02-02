Event for new Singaporeans by the Norwegian Seamen’s Church

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church invites Norwegian nationals, who are new in Singapore to the event: ‘Ny I Singapore’, on the 3 of February from 12-15 o’ clock. The church will inform about practical things for newcomers in the country: where to buy necessities, interesting places to visit, local customs and how to behave in Singapore, activities to join and lastly tips on how to deal with the heat. The event is held two times a year.

At the event it will be possible to meet different representatives from the Norwegian community in Singapore. Including Eivind S. Homme and Øystein Bell from the Norwegian embassy, The Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS), Arne-Kjetil Lian from Innovasjon Norge and Karen DeSilva from the Norwegian Cultural Center (NCC).

Norwegians who are experienced with life in Singapore are also invited to the event to share their knowledge and meet newcomers.

The event will follow this itinerary:

12.00-13.00 o’ clock: Taco’s will be served

13.00 – 14.00 o’clock: Informative presentations and questions

14.00 – 15.00 o’clock: mingling with the other attendees.

Sign up to the event here.