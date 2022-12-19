Community news / Malaysia / Norway / Singapore

Seamen’s Church Singapore enjoyed dinner and live music at Norwegian Embassy Malaysia

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosted the last event of 2022. Photo: Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore participated in, and enjoyed, a traditional Christmas dinner at the Norwegian Emabssy in Kuala Lumpur.

Ambassador, Morten Paulsen and wife, Anne Beth, and the rest of the Embassy employees had set up a delightful evening with pleasant servings and live music.

The Church thanked the Embassy for the invite and took the opportunity to wish all Norwegians in Malaysia a blessed Christmas.

