Seamen’s Church Singapore enjoyed dinner and live music at Norwegian Embassy Malaysia

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore participated in, and enjoyed, a traditional Christmas dinner at the Norwegian Emabssy in Kuala Lumpur.

Ambassador, Morten Paulsen and wife, Anne Beth, and the rest of the Embassy employees had set up a delightful evening with pleasant servings and live music.

The Church thanked the Embassy for the invite and took the opportunity to wish all Norwegians in Malaysia a blessed Christmas.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sjomannskirken.singapore/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel