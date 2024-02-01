Norwegian Foreign Minister plans visit to China

The Norwegian minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, will visit China from the 5-6 February 2024. He will visit Beijing and Shanghai, to have a conversation about the cooperation between Norway and China.

The main subjects will be the climate, the environment, human rights and to discuss current political events, such as the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Espen Barth Eide told Norwegian media that he finds it important to have an ongoing conversation with China about international politics and global economics, when China plays such a big role.

He will meet with Wang Yi, the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, but he will also observe the business life, and meet with students in Shanghai

Source: The Norwegian Government