Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore temporarily closed

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore will be temporarily closed due to renovations. The renovations are expected to be finished by easter.

You can follow the process on Facebook or in the Danish Seamen’s church’s newsletter

The sermons are still available, because the Danish Seamen’s Church has borrowed rooms in other parts of the city, and it is still possible to get in touch with the priests. Contact the church for further information.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore