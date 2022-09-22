Extended stay in Thailand for foreigners is approved

The Thai Cabinet approved the announcement of extending the length of stay of visa-on-arrival and visa-exempt foreign visitors on Tuesday, 20 September 2022.

Foreign visitors with visa-on-arrival will be able to stay for up to 30 days, up from 15 days. Passport holders from visa-exempt countries will be allowed to stay in the kingdom for up to 45 days, up from 30 days at present, reported Bangkok Post.

As the high traveling season of Thailand is approaching, “the government is working on a plan to come up with measures to promote tourism to accommodate more tourists during the period,” Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said.

The extending stay conditions will be effective from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023.

Importantly, the Cabinet has excluded COVID-19 from the list of illnesses that have forbidden ones’ entry to Thailand.

The Royal Gazette publication of the COVID-19 exclusion regulation will soon mark the date it will become effective, added Ms. Traisulee.

