Foreign firms in Vietnam urge country to ease visa restrictions

Chairman of EuroCham, Alain Cany, shared with Ho Chi Minh City top leaders that foreign-invested firms have urged the Vietnamese government to ease visa restrictions to boost the country’s tourism during a meeting on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

According to the Thanh Nien newspaper, he said the country should extend its visa-free stays from the current 15 to 30 days for all European visitors.

Because currently, only citizens of Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, and Sweden can enter Vietnam and stay up to 15 days.

Some foreign investors suggested the government resume its multi-entry three-month visa policy that was available before Covid as Vietnam now offers just a one-month single-entry e-visa to visitors from 80 countries, reported VN Express. Net.

In addition to the visa policy, James Ollen, executive director of AmCham in HCMC raised the topic that the Vietnamese government should improve airport infrastructure, following the concerns from foreign tourists visiting Vietnam.

Source: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/travel/foreign-companies-urge-visa-relaxation-to-boost-tourism-4573942.html