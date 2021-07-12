Extraordinary opportunity to renew your Danish passport in Hong Kong

If you urgently need a new Danish passport in Hong Kong then this is for you. Due to an employee’s own private return trip to Denmark, the Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou is making an extraordinary visit to Hong Kong between 14 July and 16 July.

Because quarantine restrictions still apply when entering Hong Kong and returning to mainland China, the Consulate General’s regular quarterly visits are still suspended so this is the time to apply for a new passport if needed.

The extraordinary visit only allows applicants to apply for passport renewal or apply for a first-time passport. Passport extensions and temporary passports will not be possible to apply for during this visit.

