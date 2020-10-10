Norwegian embassy Singapore announced closing notice on 15-16 Oct



Norwegian Embassy in Sinagpore announced a closing notice on 7 October 2020 that said:

Passport services are unavailable on 15 October and 16 October. All consular services will resume on Tuesday, 20 October on an appointment basis only.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Information regarding consular appointments:

Consular Services are by appointment only and are available from 10:00am to 2.00pm from Tuesdays to Thursdays. Appointment requests can be made via email at emb.singapore@mfa.no.

We are not able to accept walk-in requests.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation.