Norwegian fish farmer denies China salmon smuggling claims

The Norwegian fish farm company SalMar, has strongly denied allegations of involvement in the illegal import of salmon into China, refuting claims by NRK Dagsnytt.

The radio station broadcasted a report claiming that SalMar was fully aware that its products were sent to China unlawfully. This was after the crackdown a business woman called Yimin Dong. Dong was, according to NRK, jailed for smuggling Norwegian salmon into China, while representing SalMar in the country.

The company clarifies that Yimin Dong, was not employed by SalMar. She was a customer and her business in Vietnam handled resale and reporting.

“NRK has referred to Yimin Dong as SalMar’s China manager. They claim that SalMar has been responsible for and knew about the illegal import of salmon to China. Both parts are wrong,” SalMar says in a statement.

“Yimin Dong has never been employed by SalMar. She has never received salary or other remuneration from the company. Until she was imprisoned, she was an important customer for SalMar and other Norwegian seafood companies,” the statement said.

The situation traces back to 2010 sanctions, and SalMar expresses regret for the lack of communication regarding humanitarian aid in 2019. The company is now in dialogue to explore ways to assist Yimin Dong.

