Indonesia takes center stage at Norway’s Premier Travel Expo in Oslo

Indonesia stole the spotlight at Norway’s largest Travel Expo, hosted at the Telenor Arena in Oslo on January 13-14. The Indonesian booth, decorated with the theme “Escape the Winter,” drew the attention of over 7,000 Norwegian travelers.

The active participation of the Indonesian Embassy in Oslo, played an essential role in promoting Indonesian tourism throughout the two-day exhibition. The embassy proactively engaged with travel operators, presenting direct packages and promotions designed to captivate the interest of the Norwegian audience.

“Through the participation of the Indonesian Embassy in Oslo in this Travel Expo, we aim to significantly boost the number of Norwegian tourists visiting Indonesia.” Teuku Faizasyah, the Indonesian Ambassador to Norway, said.

Growing trend

There is a growing trend among Norwegians seeking tropical destinations during the winter holidays. Indonesia’s theme “Escape the Winter,” strategically aligned with this increasing interest.

Projections indicate that in 2023, the number of Norwegian travelers to Indonesia will surge to approximately 19,000 people. This would be a 90 percent increase from 2022, where there were 10,000 visitors from Norway.

The Indonesian booth proved to be a bustling hub, with visitors keen on purchasing Indonesian tourism packages. Many attendees, who had previously visited Indonesia, expressed a renewed interest in exploring the country’s diverse tourism destinations.

More than just Bali

Beyond the well-known Bali, Indonesia introduced a range of tourist destinations such as Jakarta, Yogyakarta, West Sumatra, Lombok, North and West Sumatra, and North Sulawesi.

Visitors were treated to vibrant displays of Indonesia’s culture, with performances featuring the Bona Jeges dance from North Sumatra and the ondel-ondel dance from Jakarta.

According to data from Travel Expo and Statistics Norway, Norwegian tourists typically embark on extended journeys lasting more than 10 days. Their preference for unique and culturally rich attractions, including activities like hiking and diving, aligns with what Indonesia claim to offer.

Indonesia’s strong presence at the Travel Expo in Oslo signals an increase of tourist from Norway to Indonesia.

Source: kemlu.go.id