Norwegian salmon prices suddenly drop

Prices of Norwegian superior salmon have dropped an average of NOK 7.16 (USD 0.69, EUR 0.63) or about 7 percent since last week, according to the Nasdaq Salmon Index.

This has affected sales volumes. A panel of Norwegian salmon exporters and salmon producers revealed that the average per-kilogram price of Norwegian salmon had backtracked to NOK 111.24 (USD 10.66, EUR 9.77) in the thirteenth week of 2023.

While Fish Pool reported total sales volume for Norwegian salmon exporters in the thirteenth week of 2023 increased 15.8 percent, or 2,186 metric tons (MT), compared to the prior week.

However, current average prices are still way beyond the per-kilogram average from a year ago, when they averaged NOK 82.97 (USD 7.95, EUR 7.28), reported Seafood Source.

Source: https://www.seafoodsource.com/news/supply-trade/norwegian-salmon-prices-take-abrupt-price-dip