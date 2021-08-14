FBC Singapore invites to event on Leading Emotions – Necessary Superskill of the Future

The Finnish Business Council Singapore invites you to their upcoming event on Leading Emotions – Necessary Superskill of the Future on 2 September at HUONE Singapore.

More about the event:

Warmly welcome to learn how to better understand and lead emotions by Camilla Tuominen!

We have understood to optimize our strategy, processes, and technology but have we paid attention to the energy that makes all these happen? Emotions have a massive effect on our performance, and they affect our every encounter, but they have often neglected areas in current business life.

The 24/7 information flow and the rise of AI make it pivotal for everyone to develop a new skill set for the future. We need to understand more than just facts, see the bigger picture, connect the unusual dots, listen to week signals and understand emotions.

To harness the power of emotions, we have to start the journey with ourselves and look in the mirror. In this session, the participants will learn introductions to emotions: why should we all learn to understand emotions better, what emotions really are and how we all can become wiser in leading them. In this session, you will learn through intriguing studies, case examples from business life, and illustrations.

The workshop is organized as a hybrid event at Huone (speaker online). The number of participants will be limited, and registrations will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. The venue COVID-19 safety measurements apply.

