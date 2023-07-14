Finland / General news / Vietnam

Finnish Waste to Energy Project in Bac Ninh of Vietnam expected to run next year

The Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam, Mr. Keijo Norvanto, paid a survey visit to the waste to energy project (W2E) in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam.

Also joining were Mr. Mikko Osara, President and CEO of BMH Technology Oy and Mr. Pettri Paukkunen, President of Asia Pacific Area of Valmet Oyj together with representatives of Thang Long Energy Co. Ltd.

The W2E aims to utilize the state-of-the-art technologies of Finnish firms BMH and Valmet and has a generation capacity of 10 MW.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi’s Facebook page, the power plant is expected to start operating next year.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyHanoi/posts/pfbid02jUkDMfcsdXXVj3swGcgGiVpyhvSzgwJ3jceNkLrQCihTMWhTuWnAikh3kLvNviN5l

