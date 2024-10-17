Finnish company Wartsila is ready to assist Vietnam in its energy transition with innovative internal combustion engine (ICE) technology. According to Wartsila’s vice president, Frederic Carron, this flexible ICE system will help balance electricity generated from renewable sources like solar and wind. The discussion took place during a meeting with Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hoang Long.

Wartsila’s technology could also help Vietnam shift from LNG-fired power to green hydrogen, supporting the country’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. LNG-powered systems use liquefied natural gas (LNG) for energy production.

During the same meeting, Wartsila and EVNGENCO3, a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity, explored the use of ICE technology at a thermal power plant in Ninh Binh. This project aims to accelerate Vietnam’s green transition, stimulate the economy, and create 400 jobs.

Additionally, Deputy Minister Long discussed Finland’s potential role in supporting Vietnam’s energy efforts with Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto, highlighting possible assistance under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). Despite international commitments of $15.5 billion for Vietnam’s green transition, the country has not yet received any loans under the JETP program.

