Finland-based Lindström opens cleanroom laundry in China

Lindström, the Finnish textile manufacturer, has continued its investment in China. The company recently opened a cleanroom laundry for the electronics industry in Tianjin. Tianjin is the seventh largest city in China, located in the Northeast of the country.

With the new cleanroom laundry, Lindström provides the electronics industry with anti-static workwear, as well as general washing and maintenance. There are more than 2,000 electronics manufacturing companies in Tianjin that can benefit from the new service.

“Tianjin is one of the cities in China based on manufacturing. The electronics and semiconductor industries are highly competitive. Outsourcing workwear has become the preferred option for many of our customers, “said Dennis Chan, Managing Director of Lindström China.

The new facility can wash 6,000 pieces of workwear per day and operates the highest level of cleanroom hygiene. The Tianjin cleanroom is Lindström’s fourth high-level cleanroom in China, including pharmaceutical and electronic cleanrooms.

The new cleanroom is se to operate according to the company’s sustainability principles. All end-of-life textiles are supposedly recycled, while the future goal of reducing the carbon footprint is aligned with the company’s overall goals. Lindström aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions in the value chain by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

