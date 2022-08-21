Community news / Finland / Malaysia

Finnish Embassy welcomes new head of mission in Kuala Lumpur

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia welcomes Ms. Anni Ståhle as the new Deputy Head of Mission.

EmWhen asked her what she is looking forward to during her period of duty, she shared that:

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing more of this beautiful country, and doing my bit to foster the already excellent relations between Finland and Malaysia.”

Previously, she worked at the Finnish Embassy in New Delhi and at the Unit for EU Common Foreign and Security Policy in Helsinki, Finland.

