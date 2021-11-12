Finnish Ambassador Sami Leino boost bilateral ties in Malaysia

Finland’s Ambassador to Malaysia Sami Leino had a busy week visiting several officials in Malaysia.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur, earlier this week, Ambassador Sami Leino had the pleasure to meet YB Dato Dr. Mah Hang Soon, the Deputy Minister of Education of Malaysia. The Ambassador and the Deputy Minister had an excellent discussion on several interesting topics relating to education in our societies and Finland looks forward to furthering cooperation, the Embassy said.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Sami Leino and Trade Counsellor Pekka Laitinen visited Sarawak, the Malaysian state on Borneo for the first time. According to the Embassy, the visit aimed at exploring possibilities to enhance cooperation between Sarawak and Finland and Finnish stakeholders.

Issues on the agenda included digitalization, smart cities, sustainability, smart forestry, and education, the Embassy said while sharing that the Ambassador also made a courtesy call to Chief-Minister of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.