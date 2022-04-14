Finland fosters collaboration in forestry in Vietnam

On 1 April, a delegation from the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi led by Ambassador Keijo Norvanto visited the Vietnam National University of Forestry, the Embassy informs.

Ambassador Norvanto is the third ambassador of Finland to Vietnam to visit the university, which reflects the significance of Finland – Vietnam collaboration in forestry.

Moreover, the Embassy states that currently, the Government of Finland provides financial support to the project “Strengthening Climate Change Education for Sustainable Development in Myanmar and Vietnam”.

The project is a collaboration between six universities, including the University of Helsinki and Laurea University of Applied Sciences, Hue University, and VNUF together with two other universities from Myanmar.

The project aims to support fact-based decision-making and increase the resilience of vulnerable communities.