Finland / General news / Philippines / Singapore

Finland ranked second best in cybersecurity literacy

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The National Privacy Test results by NordVPN showed that Finland ranked the second best countries in cybersecurity literacy, with 71 points overall, followed by Czech Republic.

There were 140,000 participants from across 192 countries in the study, and out of the top 10 that made the rankings, nine were from Europe, reported Noypi Geeks.

The top country is Vatican City with an overall of 72 points, suggesting an excellent awareness of cybersecurity concerns and know-how in prudent actions when facing them.

The only Asian country that makes it into the top 10 is Singapore with a score point of 69, while the Philippines was ranked 27th on the list.

Source: https://www.noypigeeks.com/spotlight/ph-cybersecurity-literacy-ranking/

Related posts:

Learn more of EU technology on upcoming a virtual business seminar Finnish Chamber of Commerce invites to Maritime cyber security webinar on 15 Dec China’s most popular shopping app is causing concern EU proposes $1.2 billion plan to manage growing cybersecurity threats

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *