Finland ranked second best in cybersecurity literacy

The National Privacy Test results by NordVPN showed that Finland ranked the second best countries in cybersecurity literacy, with 71 points overall, followed by Czech Republic.

There were 140,000 participants from across 192 countries in the study, and out of the top 10 that made the rankings, nine were from Europe, reported Noypi Geeks.

The top country is Vatican City with an overall of 72 points, suggesting an excellent awareness of cybersecurity concerns and know-how in prudent actions when facing them.

The only Asian country that makes it into the top 10 is Singapore with a score point of 69, while the Philippines was ranked 27th on the list.

Source: https://www.noypigeeks.com/spotlight/ph-cybersecurity-literacy-ranking/