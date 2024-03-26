China / Denmark / International relations

EU climate delegation planning trip to China

The EU’s top climate diplomat is planning a trip to Beijing, China, next month. The trip is arranged to discuss climate issues with the new Chinese climate envoy. The diplomat will be joined by four of his national counterparts, including a climate diplomat from Denmark.

Right now the trip is scheduled to occur on 8 April 2024 and is seen as an unprecedented effort by the EU. Hopefully this will build a multinational diplomatic relationship which will engage China when it comes to climate change.

The representatives are from the countries Denmark, Germany, France and the Netherlands. So far it is only confirmed that Jennifer Morgan, the German foreign ministry’s climate special representative will attend. There is speculations to the fact that Tony Agotha, one of the official EU climate envoys, might attend as well.

