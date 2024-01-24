Thailand simplifies VAT refund process for tourists

Thailand has introduced new Value Added Tax (VAT) refund regulations effective from January, 2024. The new regulations are aimed at enhancing the experience for international tourists.

The changes include an increased purchase threshold for customs declaration, now set at 20,000 baht. This allows tourists to request a VAT refund directly without customs procedures for purchases below this amount. Value thresholds have also been adjusted, with items up to a 100,000 baht.

The range of goods requiring declaration has been expanded to include: jewelry, gold ornaments, watches, eyeglasses, pens, smartphones, laptops, tablets, bags (excluding travel bags), and belt buckles.

To be eligible for a VAT refund, tourists must follow specific conditions, including taking purchased goods outside Thailand within 60 days. They have to buy from shops displaying the “VAT Refund” sign, and ensure a minimum purchase of 2,000 baht.

Refunds can be received in cash or transferred to a credit card account, varying based on the refund amount. Tax refund offices are available at 10 international airports in Thailand.

