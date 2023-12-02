Magnus Ramstad Dahl – about navigating business’ in Southeast Asia as the founder of NordCham Indonesia

ScandAsia met with Magnus Ramstad Dahl, the Norwegian founder of NordCham Indonesia, for a talk about the challenges and successes of establishing a Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Southeast Asia. The discussion covered the inception of the chamber, its purpose, and the unique dynamics of the business landscape in Indonesia.

Standing out from the crowd

When I first met Magnus, it was the evening before the interview, at the NordCham event discussing the 2024 Presidential Election outlook. His curly hair and big smile made him easily recognizable as he navigated through the crowd, carrying beers, ready to greet his members the Scandinavian way—by offering them a drink. Even though he doesn’t consume alcohol himself.

The next morning, I met with him at the NordCham office within the shared workspace at WeWork Noble House in Jakarta. Upon my arrival, he was in the communal kitchen area, prepared to make me a coffee. However, he noticed that I had already grabbed one from the Starbucks downstairs.

“Can I offer you something cold to go with it?” he politely asked, and then had his intern, Sebastian, get me an ice water. All three of us then proceeded to the official NordCham office.

The search for snus

In the small, minimally decorated office, Magnus began by arranging his numerous snus boxes in front of him at his desk.

“I’ve been trying to get in touch with the guy who makes this. It’s called Tigersnus and is produced in Bali. I believe he’s Finnish. There are plenty of rumors about him, mostly suggesting that he started Tigersnus because he uses snus himself but couldn’t find it in Bali. So, he initiated his own snus company as a sort of pet project, or something like that. That’s my hypothesis. I really want to visit the factory because I’m eager to learn everything there is to know about Tigersnus,” Magnus shared with obvious enthusiasm.

How it all started

Magnus’ own journey to Indonesia, began with an exchange semester in Singapore. After the exchange program, he sought opportunities to return to Southeast Asia and found a project in Jakarta, where he eventually relocated for work.

His involvement in the business community, particularly the founding of the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia, traces back to his involvement in organizing the annual Norwegian Seafood Extravaganzas in various Southeast Asian markets. The establishment of a Nordic Chamber in the Philippines sparked the idea of a shared Nordic chamber in Indonesia, leading to the launch of NordCham in September 2019.

“I realized that if you have a market that’s a little bit smaller in terms of the number of Nordic companies, it really makes sense to aggregate it into one Nordic Chamber. It’s about joining forces, building a united community, and contributing something meaningful to the world.”

Challenged by Covid

However, the unfortunate timing, just five months before the global pandemic, posed significant challenges to the chamber’s initial momentum.

The pandemic’s onset brought about a decline in traditional chamber activities heavily reliant on face-to-face interactions. The shift to online events, while necessary, faced challenges due to the overload of virtual content. Despite this setback, Magnus persisted, adapting to the circumstances by using online platforms to maintain engagement within the Nordic business community.

“We were in the phase of trying to build a community. I did everything I could, such as transitioning to online events. However, everyone else were also hosting online events simultaneously. The excess of virtual gatherings, including numerous Zoom calls and webinars, led to people quickly becoming fatigued.”

Relocating to Bali

In the face of the pandemic challenges, Magnus sought refuge in Bali. Faced with a virtual business landscape, he embraced the serenity of the island, trading Jakarta’s chaos for personal solace.

“It was amazing to live in Bali, especially at that time due to the lack of tourists. As a Nordic, I had the island to myself with a few other foreigners. Everything was on sale – rentals, properties. I had a house, a pool and my own garden. It was great for me personally, but not ideal for NordCham. After a while, I felt detached from NordCham and what was happening in Jakarta, since being in Bali feels like being in a different country.”

Despite the personal rejuvenation, Magnus emphasizes the challenges of maintaining professional ties. As society started to open up, Magnus therefor returned to Jakarta, recognizing the necessity of physical presence in community building and business networking for the chamber’s growth.

All about Nordic community building

Discussing the chamber’s strategic focus, Magnus emphasizes the significance of Indonesia as a market. With an estimated 250 Nordic companies in the country, NordCham aims to unite them under one platform.

“I would say that NordCham is distinct in its focus. While many chambers emphasize social networking, we are more business-oriented. Our strength lies in providing access to market intelligence, delivering impactful events and fostering a community centered around information sharing. We carve our niche by addressing the specific needs of our members, creating a dynamic space for collaboration and growth.”

While community building remains a priority, Magnus outline his plans for advocacy and engagement with the Indonesian government. The chamber aims to present a united front, advocating for changes that could improve the investment climate and attract more Nordic businesses to Indonesia. Another reason he found it necessary to unite the Nordic countries under one chamber instead of working dividedly under several smaller chambers, as was previously the case.

Great Nordic potential

As Magnus shared his insights on the challenges faced by Nordic companies in Indonesia and the need for a united approach, he expressed optimism about the potential and the positive reputation Nordic countries hold in the eyes of the Indonesian government.

“I see immense growth potential for Nordic companies in Indonesia. The vibrant economy, coupled with our strategic community-building efforts, creates fertile ground for business expansion. Indonesia is not just a market; it’s an opportunity. Together, we are in a great position to unlock untapped potential, fostering a dynamic environment where Nordic companies can thrive and make a lasting impact,” Magnus shares.

“Indonesia looks up to the Nordic countries as beacons of sustainable development, innovation, and social progress. The Nordic model of governance is renowned for its inclusivity, environmental focus and economic success. The Nordic countries serves as an inspiration for Indonesia’s aspirations. The strong reputation and values upheld by the Nordic nations make them a reference point for Indonesia’s pursuit of a progressive and balanced future,” he continues with a clear passion for the project.

The man behind the chamber

In the midst of our discussion about business, community building and the challenges of navigating Jakarta, Magnus opens up about his unique lifestyle and personal habits. Living in the bustling city, Magnus highlighted the importance of having a peaceful oasis, such as his well-loved apartment. His personal sanctuary where he gets to recharge from the stress of Jakarta – a city starkly different from the tranquility of the Nordics.

To escape the urban chaos, Magnus frequently travels to Bali. He indulges in sports like badminton and embraces the invigorating combination of ice plunges and saunas, leading to the mention of an infamous sauna club.

“The ‘sauna club’ is more innocent than it sounds. It’s just a group of people enjoying the warmth and camaraderie. Though in some Nordic countries, ‘sauna club’ might have a different subtext. Here, it’s just a Finnish-dominated haven for relaxation and community building,” Magnus explains with a grin.

Eating nothing but meat

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Magnus shared his experience with the carnivore diet. A lifestyle choice that involves consuming only animal products.

“I’ve embraced the carnivore diet as more than just a culinary choice. It’s a lifestyle that resonates with me. Savoring the simplicity of animal-based nourishment aligns with my commitment to holistic well-being. It’s not just about what’s on the plate; it’s about feeling energized, focused and in tune with my body’s needs. Following the carnivore diet, I’ve never felt better. It has become a cornerstone in my pursuit of a balanced and health-conscious life,” he shares while exhibiting true dedication.

Exploring this diet for almost two years, Magnus speaks passionately about the mental clarity, increased energy and the overall well-being he has experienced. The carnivore diet, which eliminates plant-based foods, has become a key part of his biohacking journey. Despite acknowledging that some might find his dietary choices unconventional, Magnus emphasized the positive impact it has had on his life.

What the future holds

As NordCham Indonesia continues its journey, Magnus remains focused on providing real value to its members. His focus is on fostering a strong community and actively contributing to the dialogue between Nordic businesses and the Indonesian government. The chamber’s resilience during the pandemic and its adaptability underlines its commitment to supporting Nordic companies in Southeast Asia.

“As I gaze into the future, I see endless possibilities for NordCham and the Nordic community in Indonesia. Our journey has just begun. With each step, we’re shaping a vibrant and dynamic future. Together, we’ll continue to foster growth, build meaningful connections, and hopefully create a lasting impact. The road ahead is filled with opportunities, and I am excited to witness the unfolding chapters of our collective success,” Magnus shares with excitement about what awaits ahead for NordCham Indonesia.

PS: After the meeting Magnus finally managed to meet Kimmo, the Bali based Finnish founder of Tigersnus.