Finnair updates flights for summer 2022 – continue to serve key Asian destinations

Finnair has updated its traffic program for summer 2022, as the closure of Russian airspace impacts Finnair’s Asian traffic, the company says in this press release.

Finnair connects customers from its Helsinki hub to almost 70 European destinations, five North American destinations, and eight Asian destinations, including new destination Mumbai, during the summer season of 2022.

“Summer sees us increasing flights to over 300 daily flights,” says Ole Orvér, Finnair Chief Commercial Officer. “We continue to serve our key Asian destinations despite the longer routings caused by Russian airspace closure, and also have an excellent offering in Europe and North America.”

Moreover, Finnair says that some long-haul flights to Asia are canceled due to Russian airspace closure, and consequently, frequencies in Finnair’s European network are adjusted to the resulting decrease in transferring customers. Finnair informs customers personally via email and text messages of changes to their flights. Customers can then either change the travel date or seek a refund, if they don’t want to use an alternative flight or if re-routing is not available.

Finnair’s Asian offering comprises of daily connections to Bangkok, Delhi, Singapore, and Tokyo, three weekly flights to Seoul, two weekly flights to Hongkong, one weekly frequency to Shanghai, and a new route to Mumbai, India, with three weekly frequencies.

Finnair suspends its other services to Japan for the summer 2022 season, due to the Russian airspace closure. Finnair was originally scheduled to serve Tokyo Narita and Haneda airports, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, and Fukuoka with altogether 40 weekly flights. Finnair is also postponing the start of its new Busan route.

Read the full release about Finnair’s updated flights for summer 2022 here