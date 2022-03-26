Maersk loses 90 containers during rough seas en route from China to the US

The Danish shipping company Maersk has yet again lost containers at sea as 90 containers recently fell overboard the Maersk chartered vessel Dyros in a storm while on its way from China to Seattle in the USA.

BT writes that it happened at a position about 1200 nautical miles east of Japan and that nine of the missing containers contained dangerous goods in the form of lithium-ion batteries. Another 100 containers were damaged in the storm.

Maersk emphasizes that no crew members were injured during the storm and that the company will now investigate how the accident could have happened. The ship will be directed to a safe harbor, where the damaged containers will also be taken care of.

For a long time, the Danish shipping company only lost about 30 containers a year. Last year, however, a total of 962 containers disappeared into the depths of the sea from the vessels Maersk Essen and Maersk Eindhoven.

Dyros is not owned by Maersk, but by the shipping company Costamare. Maersk has chartered the ship until January 2024.