SwedCham updates on travel restrictions to Hong Kong

In a recent update, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce shared the main takeaway points from a press conference held on 21 March by the Chief Executive, Mrs. Carrie Lam on Hong Kong’s anti-epidemic measures.

Citing SwedCham, the takeaway points are:

Flight bans:

With effect from April 1st, the “flight ban” on nine countries (e.g. UK, US, etc.) will be lifted.

Quarantine:

Only Hong Kong Residents who are fully vaccinated can board the flight for Hong Kong

Need to hold a negative result proof of a PCR-based nucleic acid test within 48 hours, as well as confirmation of room reservation in a Designated Quarantine Hotel (DQH) for at least 7 nights, before flight boarding

“Test and hold” upon arrival in Hong Kong airport, where a rapid PCR-based nucleic acid test will be conducted; upon a negative test result, a 14-day Quarantine Order will be issued and designated transport taken to go to the DQH

During the quarantine period, daily RATs will be conducted and PCR-based nucleic acid tests on Day 5 and (if still in the DQH) on Day 12

If the results of Day 5 PCR-based nucleic acid test and Day 6 and 7 RATs are all negative, early discharge from the DQH will be allowed (and followed by self-monitoring at home)

Compulsory Universal Testing:

Currently put on hold. “The consensus by Mainland and local experts shows that the CUT should either be conducted at the outset of an epidemic outbreak to curb the virus spread or towards the end of it to achieve zero infection. While Hong Kong’s epidemic situation has eased, the number of cases remains on the high side, rendering it not appropriate to shift our limited resources to a territory-wide exercise of nucleic acid testing.”

Other social distancing measures:

Will remain in place to at least April 21st, but can then (possibly) be eased if there is no rebound in COVID cases. Easing will be done in three phases

The Chamber notes that events hosted by the Chamber during this period will be adjusted to align with the regulations.