Finland / International relations / Philippines

Finnish Ambassador thanks president for reopening of embassy

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

The outgoing Finnish ambassador to the Philippines Juha Markus Pyykkö thanked President Marcos for reopening the Embassy of the Philippines in Helsinki this year. He expressed his gratitude in a phone call on 8 July 2024, where he also said farewell.

“I’m extremely happy that the Philippines is reopening in Helsinki. So, thank you for that. It’s very, very interesting,” Pyykkö said to the president.

Marcos also expressed that he was pleased with the reopening as it builds stronger connections between the two countries.

“These relationships provide us a solid footing in terms of our relationships, but also with other countries,” he added.

The Embassy of the Philippines in Helsinki was closed in 2012. The reopening was approved during the Senate Budget hearing in November 2022. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1955.

Source: Manilla Bulletin

Related posts:

Embassy of Finland in Philippines reopened EU to resume free trade negotiations with Philippines Philippines expresses concerns over China start reclaiming unoccupied lands in South China Sea Largest Danish investors to invest $5 billion in Philippines offshore wind farms

About Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *