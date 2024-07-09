Finnish Ambassador thanks president for reopening of embassy

The outgoing Finnish ambassador to the Philippines Juha Markus Pyykkö thanked President Marcos for reopening the Embassy of the Philippines in Helsinki this year. He expressed his gratitude in a phone call on 8 July 2024, where he also said farewell.

“I’m extremely happy that the Philippines is reopening in Helsinki. So, thank you for that. It’s very, very interesting,” Pyykkö said to the president.

Marcos also expressed that he was pleased with the reopening as it builds stronger connections between the two countries.

“These relationships provide us a solid footing in terms of our relationships, but also with other countries,” he added.

The Embassy of the Philippines in Helsinki was closed in 2012. The reopening was approved during the Senate Budget hearing in November 2022. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1955.

Source: Manilla Bulletin