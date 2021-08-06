Finnish and Malaysian Ambassadors meet in Helsinki

On 3 August, the Finnish Ambassador to Malaysia Sami Leino had the pleasure of meeting the Ambassador of Malaysia to Finland, H.E. John Samuel in Helsinki, the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur writes in a recent update.

According to the Embassy statement, it was an excellent meeting where the Ambassadors exchanged views on how to further strengthen the very good bilateral relations between Finland and Malaysia.

Moreover, the Ambassadors discussed the current situation in both countries. “Terima Kasih for an excellent meeting!”, the Embassy writes.