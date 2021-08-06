The Swedish School in Singapore has started registration for the fall semester of 2021

The Swedish School Singapore, in collaboration with Stamford American International School, offers complimentary Swedish lessons for children and young people in Singapore, and registration for the autumn semester of 2021 has begun.

Now you can register your child / your children for web teaching for the autumn term of 2021, find the registration here!

Every Thursday at 4.15 pm, almost 90 students from international and local schools in Singapore gather at the Swedish School. The business is non-profit and is run by committed parents who work together in different ways to make the business work. The Swedish School has been in Singapore since 1974 and the school offers teaching from preschool to grade nine.

Read more about the Swedish School in Singapore here.