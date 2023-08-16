Former PM of Finland runs for president

Alexander Stubb, former PM of Finland from 2014-2015 and former Foreign Minister, announced on 15 August that he will run as a candidate in the presidential election next early year, according to Reuters.

The announcement came after the current PM of Finland, Petteri Opo, and the conservative National Coalition Party had asked him to run. The Finnish candidate has since then expressed feeling ‘both honored and thankful for the trust.’

“When the fatherland calls, then we go,” Stubb told the reporters.

Source: Reuters