IKEA collabs with Finnish Marimekko to launch special collection this summer

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo of the Bastua collection of IKEA X Marimekko via Manilla Bulletin

The Swedish furniture retailer, IKEA, has collaborated with Finnish design house Marimekko to launch a Nordic sauna-inspired collection, “Bastua” for Summer 2023.

The collection will feature different items such as benches, side tables, a sauna bucket with a ladle, glassware, textiles, and accessories with vibrant prints reflecting the aesthetic beauty of Nordic nature.

“This pattern for the Bastua collection is inspired by the large, decorative rhubarb leaves that sometimes grow next to sauna buildings in Finland,” Maija Louekari, designer at Marimekko said.

“You can have a piece of Nordic happiness with you, even without a sauna,” she added.

The Bastua collection will be available for purchase starting on 9 March 2023.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/03/07/look-ikea-x-marimekko-launch-limited-edition-collection/

