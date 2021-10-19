Finnish consulate in Hong Kong & Macao invites for future digitalization webinar

The Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao invites their followers for a webinar on future digitalization and the prospects of quantum technology on the 15 November.

The webinar will explore the ways in which the digital realm will be transformed by the emerging quantum technologies. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about other exciting study opportunities leading to a dream job in our best companies like Nokia.

The webinar will among others be focusing on quantum technology in a Finnish perspective. It will also explore the quantum technology in today’s society and the future prospects of quantum technology in for example physical rehabilitation work.

The speakers of the webinar are among the leading experts on quantum technology in Finland.