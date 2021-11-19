Finnish delegation took part in 3rd-anniversary celebrations of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

On 16 November, representatives of the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai had the pleasure to participate in the third-anniversary celebrations of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, the Council General of Finland in Shanghai shares.

The anniversary celebrations launched the upcoming series of Finnish Christmas events the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park will host later in December. The events will give visitors a chance to see and experience the true Finnish Christmas and enjoy it to the fullest.

The representatives also had the pleasure to meet and chat with Santa Claus, who participated through a video call from Rovaniemi.