Scandinavian Embassies close during Vietnam’s National Day

Scandinavian Embassies in Vietnam will be closed on September 2 and 3 in observance of Vietnam’s National Day. The embassies of Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have announced the closure on their respective social media channels, extending well wishes for the holiday.

Vietnam’s National Day, celebrated annually on September 2, marks the historic declaration of independence in 1945 by President Ho Chi Minh. This day commemorates Vietnam’s journey to becoming an independent nation, free from colonial rule.

The celebrations are vibrant and widespread, featuring various events across the country. Major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are adorned with national flags and banners. Public parades, fireworks displays, and cultural performances create a festive atmosphere. Many people participate in these events or spend time with family, reflecting on the significance of the nation’s independence.

The Embassies will resume their regular operations on September 4.

This closure highlights the deep respect for local customs and national holidays that Scandinavian countries uphold while maintaining their diplomatic presence abroad.