Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur welcomes new intern

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur recently welcomed their new intern, Jonna Rajala.

The Embassy shares that Jonna Rajala is joining the Embassy for a six-month internship in Malaysia. Jonna Rajala is currently pursuing a master’s degree in International Law and Human Rights at Åbo Akademi University and she also holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Legal Studies from the University of Aberdeen.

Jonna is especially interested in environmental matters and women’s rights.

“I am very excited to be here and work at the Embassy! I am sure that I will learn a lot during the upcoming months, and I am looking forward to getting to know Malaysia better,” Jonna Rajala says.