Monkeypox cases confirmed by Indonesia and Denmark

Indonesia has confirmed its first monkeypox case on Saturday, 20 August 2022. The infected patient is a 27-year-old male who had returned from an unidentified country with documented cases and tested positive in the capital Jakarta late on Friday, 19 August 2022.

Previously, other countries in South East Asia including Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines have also confirmed monkeypox cases.

With Denmark, the country reported the first female case of monkeypox on the past Friday as well. The woman was one of five new cases of the disease in Denmark in the last 24 hours.

“This is an isolated case of infection in a woman, which the Agency for Patient Safety is tracing. It is the Statens Serum Institut’s (SSI) assessment that with the current number of cases, individual cases of infection can be expected to spread to other groups,” said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

