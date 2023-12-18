Beware of COVID-19 increase in Indonesia

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister, Sandiaga Uno, advises people to be cautious, as increases in COVID-19 cases are increasing in Indonesia.

Yesterday, on 17 December 216 confirmed cases were recorded, alongside with 128 recoveries and a single death case. Meanwhile, over 2000 cases are currently active – an increase from the week before.

Sandiaga says the situation is under control, but advises Indonesians to stick to domestic travels during Christmas and New Years. Furthermore, he urged the public to overall be cautious.

“Just travel in Indonesia with full caution. Wear a mask if you feel unwell or if someone next to you is unwell. Ensure hygiene, health, safety, and sustainability when traveling. Just travel in Indonesia,” Sandiaga Uno said.

Source: Tempo