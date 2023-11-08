Thai fashion house Jaspal secures rights to import and distribute Marimekko and others

Thai fashion retailer, Jaspal Plc, secured the rights to import and distribute products of the Finnish brand Marimekko in Vietnam and Malaysia.

It also was appointed to handle the import and distribution of products of Camper, a footwear brand from Spain in both Asian countries.

“With unique designs and the global reputation of the Marimekko and Camper brands combined with Jaspal Group’s strength in the lifestyle fashion business, we are confident that both brand will grow as successfully as planned…, said Yosathep Singhsachathet, the deputy chief executive of JPS Fashion (Vietnam) and JPS Fashion (Malaysia).

Jaspal Group’s decision to expand both brands was influenced by market data provided by Euromonitor International, a marketing and research company, which showed a rapid recovery in clothing and footwear in major cities of both countries.

A part of the company’s missions is to introduce new brands and products to meet customers’demands and become a leading fashion retailer in the Asean region.

Now, Jaspal Group represents eleven world-class fashion and lifestyle brands in total including Marimekko, Camper, Ipanema, Asics, Fred Perry, Melissa, Diesel, Superdry, New Era, Champion, and Mango.

In between 2024 and 2025, the company has planned to open more sixty-two fashion stores overseas, added Yoshathep.

