Finns make a documentary about biking to Singapore

Two Finnish men, Alvari Poikola and Valtteri Heinilä, also known as “Curious Pedals” have know released a documentary on Youtube about their bike trip from Finland to Singapore.

In February 2023 the two men biked into the courtyard of the Finnish Ambassador in Singapore completing their more than 15.000 km. trip from Helsinki, Finland.

When they arrived they talked with the Ambassador and a ScandAsia reporter of their plans to create a documentary about their travels, and now they have succeeded.The documentary is available on Youtube and is a a bit more than an hour long.

Click here to watch.

Source: Matador Network