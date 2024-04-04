Norwegian Ambassador visits Palawan province

The Norwegian Ambassador, Christian Halaas Lyster, led a delegation to the Filipino province Palawan. The main focus being partnership a various areas.

The visit took place yesterday, 3 April 2024, and the Norwegian Ambassador was welcomed by provincial legal officer lawyer Joshua Bolusa representing Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates, provincial tourism promotions and development officer Maribel Buñi, provincial health officer Dr. Faye Labrador, and roots of health Executive Director Amina Swanepoel.

The main areas in which partnership was discussed was in tourism, healthcare, energy and maritime sectors, among others.

Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster said the following:

“We are exploring maritime, energy, and fisheries industry cooperation with the Philippines that will help the different sectors. We are also expressing our support for the reforms and initiatives being undertaken by your government in terms of managing several issues and concerns”.

The provincial legal officer lawyer Joshua Bolusa had positive expectations after the meeting:

“[May this be the] start of a meaningful and fruitful relationship between Palawan and Norway. Basically, tourism, agriculture, and the fishing industry are the major engines of growth for the province’s economic advancement”.

Source: Philippine News Agency