Furious over Norwegian data center for TikTok

Norwegian Data center company Green Mountain has reportedly entered into an agreement with Chinese TikTok to cover their growing data storage needs in Europe.

Shocking waste of electricity, says Industri Energi to E24 about Norwegian power being used to store data for Chinese-owned TikTok.

The plant has been named OSL2-Hamar and has a capacity of 150 MW. A total of five data center buildings, each with a capacity of 30 MW, are planned for the site. This will be Norway’s largest data center facility.

“Using enormous amounts of Norwegian renewable energy in a handful of workplaces to pump out Chinese-owned dance videos is madness,” says Frode Alfheim, manager at Industri Energi.

CEO Svein Atle Hagaseth in Green Mountain rejects the criticism from the trade union.

“We have signed an agreement with TikTok Norway. None of the TikTok companies are registered in China, and TikTok is an internationally registered company, says Hagaseth to E24.

Source: nrk.no