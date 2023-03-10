Sweden to help Malaysia boost green transition

Malaysia and Sweden have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on ensuring a green transition in Malaysia.

The MoU between Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change (MGTC) and Business Sweden is meant to serve as the foundation for a shared commitment to a more sustainable future.

Along with the MoU, Sweden will also launch Pioneer the Possible platform. The sustainability platform will allow collaboration, promotion and innovation within the green energy transition.

The Pioneer Possible platform is expected to be launched on March 14. The platform helps gathering Swedish companies and Malaysian organizations and government representatives involved in the green transition.

Six Swedish companies are involved in the program – IKEA, Monitor ERP, Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks, Atlas Copco and Axis Communications.

Malaysia has set a target to become a carbon-neutral nation in 2050. The country aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emission by 45 per cent before 2030.

As a part of the collaboration, several activities will be arranged. There will be a focus on three themes – green mobility and transport, green production, and sustainable urban development.

Swedish companies that are not yet on-site in Malaysia, will have the possibility to join a delegation with a primary focus on waste and water management.

Source: nst.com.my